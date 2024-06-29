Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Datatec Limited’s FY2027 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Datatec in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Datatec Stock Performance

Shares of Datatec stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Datatec has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

