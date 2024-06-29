Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

ESKYF stock remained flat at C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,623. Eskay Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

About Eskay Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.