Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Cap of $406.32 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $406.32 billion and approximately $6.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,380.76 or 0.05547600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,184,719 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

