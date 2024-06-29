Evercore ISI Trims KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price to $16.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,977 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,857,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

