Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.47

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $9.00. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 798 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EVTZF

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.