Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.69 and last traded at $102.69. Approximately 887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

Exor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84.

About Exor

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

