Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,379.52 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 7,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,696,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,217.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.49 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Expensify by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.