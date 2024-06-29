Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Fanhua Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.99. 148,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,782. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

