Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Up 6.4%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 6,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Farmhouse Trading Up 43.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About Farmhouse

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.