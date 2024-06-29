Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. 6,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Fellazo Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Fellazo Company Profile

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

