Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $107.49 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002276 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00045739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

