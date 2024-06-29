Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Invests $219,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after buying an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,365,000 after buying an additional 178,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,917,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $173.48. 3,656,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,769. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

