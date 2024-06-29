Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Holdings Lessened by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp makes up about 3.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned 1.76% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

FDBC traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

