Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 663 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
PG traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,253,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,934. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
