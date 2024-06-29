Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,326 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.26% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 135,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000.

Shares of FLTB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. 20,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,335. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

