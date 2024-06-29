Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 27,596 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

