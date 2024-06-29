Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 92,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 77,892 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.79 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

