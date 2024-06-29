Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $385,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $148.14 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

