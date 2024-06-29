Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.96 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

