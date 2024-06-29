Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,333 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

