Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 24 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,698,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

ORLY opened at $1,056.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,017.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,033.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

