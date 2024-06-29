Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

