Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Celsius by 33.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 52.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Celsius by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Celsius by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $57.09 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.