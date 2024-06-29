Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,863,000 after buying an additional 57,819 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

