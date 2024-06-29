Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 7,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 7,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

