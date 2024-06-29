First Bank & Trust Acquires 811 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,528,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

LYB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $87.91 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

