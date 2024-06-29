First Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.48. 2,706,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

