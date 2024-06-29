First Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,111. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

