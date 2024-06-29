First Bank & Trust Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

