First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 552 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,654. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.77. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

