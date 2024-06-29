First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,980. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

