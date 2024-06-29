First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 243.8% in June

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,931 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

FDNI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.