First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNGZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 5,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNGZ. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $309,000.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

