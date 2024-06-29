First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ KNGZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 5,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $32.38.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
