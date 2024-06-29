First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,527. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,853 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,767,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

