First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of FIXD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,527. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.