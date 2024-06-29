Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Set at C$1.90 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities raised Fission Uranium to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fission Uranium stock opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

