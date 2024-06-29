Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Set at C$1.90 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities raised Fission Uranium to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Report on Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Stock Up 0.8 %
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.