FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,571. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $14,182,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,910,000.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

