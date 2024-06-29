Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.50

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.50 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 90.60 ($1.15). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.14), with a volume of 970,439 shares trading hands.
Foresight Solar Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £517.16 million, a PE ratio of -4,505.00 and a beta of 0.26.
Foresight Solar Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar’s previous dividend of $1.90. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is -40,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foresight Solar
About Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
