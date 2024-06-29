Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FMS opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.