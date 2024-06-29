Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Shares Down 1%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €27.98 ($30.09) and last traded at €27.98 ($30.09). 1,117,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.26 ($30.39).
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.11.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
