FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $55,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

