G999 Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, G999 has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00045582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000122 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

