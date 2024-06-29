Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,799,148 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,000. Hudbay Minerals comprises 3.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after buying an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 2,141,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 2,421,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

