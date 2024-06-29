Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Buys 3,961 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 2.7% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.83. 7,051,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,558. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.57 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.72.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

