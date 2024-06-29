Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.73

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.73 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.23). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 181,366 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.33) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.89. The firm has a market cap of £260.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,175.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

