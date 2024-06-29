General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.77

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.77 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 3809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54.
In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $169,364.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $169,364.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,227 shares of company stock valued at $285,156. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
