General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.480-4.570 EPS.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.