Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,512,400 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the May 31st total of 590,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.4 days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Friday. Gentera has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

