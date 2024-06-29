GICTrade (GICT) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $86.14 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.8658677 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

