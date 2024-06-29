Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 10.15 and last traded at 10.06. 65,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 27,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.67 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

