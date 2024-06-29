Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GSL opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 85,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,588,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

